LETTERS: An ode to the excellence of the Kagawong Folk Roots ensemble

To the Expositor:

I want to take this opportunity to comment on the delightful concert the Kagawong Folk Roots ensemble provided at the United Church in Little Current on the 21st of this month.

The familiar folk and gospel selections were delivered, both vocally and instrumentally, with consummate skill. The guitars were augmented by such more exotic instruments as the dulcimer, concertina, and a unique double bass. The latter was hand-made and featured a most distinct design.

I heartily recommend to your readers that they attend the next performance of this excellent musical group.

It is amazing the depth of talent on this Island!

Alexander McGillivray

Little Current