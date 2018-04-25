Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

The newest season

The 3 on 3 season is in full swing with several players playing in the Skaters Edge 3on3 Tournament this past weekend.

Several Manitoulin Players were on the Lil Shot Disturbers and Ryan Carter was the hero in an exciting semi-final game where he scored the game winning goal in a shootout to send his team to the Finals where they claimed silver.

Playing for the Saints, Kohyn Eshkawkogan completed a rare feat by winning his 3rd straight championship in as many weeks. First winning the Atom Division Championship in Val D’or in double overtime two weeks ago, then winning the Atom Division Championship at the Manitoulin 3 on 3 tournament, and then claiming the Skaters Edge Minor Atom Rep Championship in Sudbury this past weekend with the Saints. He’s off to the Hockey Hall of Fame Future Legends Tournament next weekend to take on teams in the Elite AAA division.

Continuing with the big-ice format will be the increasingly popular Sault Ste. Marie Open Ice Tournament that will host over 190 teams next weekend, many of which are from Manitoulin. Best of luck to all.

The Manitoulin 3 on 3 Tournament had another amazing response to this year’s event. Here are the team winning rosters.

Novice: Thunder Chickens players Scarlet Mohr, Owen Smith, Jonah Balfe, Cori Brown, Max King, Kaci Lariviere, Chase Taylor, Anders Watson, Brinley Watson and Adam Spry. Coaches Reid Taylor and Chris King.

Atom: Syracuse Bulldogs players Kallan Jones, Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Alexander Debassige, Nicholas Bates, Jack Bridgeman, Sadie Bridgeman, Kain Corbiere and Sean Toope. Coaches Kevin Eshkawkogan and James Panamick.

Peewee: Gongshow players Macie Setterington, Delaney Bridgeman, Zachary Gibbons, Ethan Dey, Kal Debassige, Jon Mende Coaches Fawn Bridgeman and Lyndsay Setterington.

Bantam: Daisey and the Dukes players; Todd Gordon, Whittier Gauthier, Noah Hare, Billy Biederman, Hudson Hare, Gabe Hare, Jared Cortes, Cord Hughson, Carl Dickson, Dennis Gulyas. Coaches Dean Hare and Mason Graham.

Midget: Blade Runners players Jake Bennett, Kyle Heighington, Max Macgillivray, Erik Laframboise, Calub Rivers, Derek Deluisa, Owen Coles, Spencer Dickson, Kurtis Ellis and Cameron Mundy. Coaches Bill Bennett and Kris Heighington.

The Manitoulin 3 on 3 Tournament on April 12 – 15 also featured a skills competition component. Each team selected members to compete in penalty shot, agility skate, fastest skater, relay race (4) and passing accuracy events, one player per event. Overall team winners were: Novice: Blue, Blanc et Rouge; Atom: Skull and Crossbars; Peewee: Island T-Birds; Bantam: Daisy and the Dukes; and Midget: Blade Runners.

Individual winners were:

Penalty Shot: N-Eric Thibeault, A- Kohyn Eshkawkogan, PW- Kal Debassige, B- Carson Shawana, M- 4 way tie.

Agility Skate: N- Owen Smith, A- Keanu Bisschops, PW- Gavin Gibson, B- Dylan Corbiere, M- Spencer Dickson.

Fastest Skater: N- Jonah Balfe, A- Greyson Case, PW – Alan Wilkin, B- Keegan Esquimaux, M- Hunter Chiblow.

4 person Relay: Gongshow

Passing Accuracy: N- Ryder Lockeyer and Jake Smith, A- Mac Green, B- Jonas Mejaki and Gabe Hare, M- Derek Delvisa.

The buzz of the competition was the Novice penalty shot, a competition that didn’t seem like it would ever end, and Delaney Bridgeman who, because her team had only 5 players, had to go up against the other 4 player relay teams and complete all 4 laps on her own, and won!

Newest AAA

Several players are taking part in AAA and AA tryouts as well. Congratulations to Zaagaasge Toulouse for making the AAA Sudbury Wolves Minor Peewee Boys team. Congratulations to Delaney Bridgeman who has secured a spot on the “AA” Bantam Lady Wolves, Billy Biedermann, who is off to play Minor Bantam AAA in Sudbury, and Liam Bridgeman and Carson Shawana who were a lock at Major Bantam AAA tryouts.

Also, how about 11-year-old Jaden Shawana who made the Major AAA Peewee Sudbury Wolves as a defenseman. He was also recently invited and accepted by a USA peewee team to compete on their Elite Opportunity 2006 roster for a June 2018 Montreal hockey tournament. Jaden is the son of Island sports’ stars in their own right; Ramona Wakegijig and Eddie Shawana. Good luck next season, Team!

