Espanola council vote in favour of OPP services

At the Regular Meeting of Council on April 24, 2018, Council unanimously voted to accept the OPP Costing Proposal. The original request for a Costing was submitted to the Ministry of Safety and Community Correctional Services back in January 2015.

“The loss of provincial grants combined with the costs to provide policing service to a small community like Espanola was the deciding factor” stated Councillor Foster. “We recognize and acknowledge the excellent service that is provided by our officers and civilians working under the Espanola Police Service and we thank them for their longstanding commitment to our community.”

A full transition to OPP is anticipated to take place by January 2019.