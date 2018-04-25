An advanced new method for diagnosing heart disease is now offered at Health Sciences North (HSN)

HSN has launched a cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) service. HSN joins Toronto, Ottawa, London, and Hamilton as centres in Ontario which offer this highly specialized service.

HSN will focus its cardiac MRI service on suitable patients who have been admitted to hospital with heart disease that requires detailed understanding of the structure and function of the heart, as well as a detailed non-invasive analysis of the heart tissue. Typical examples are forms of inflammatory heart disease or patients who have suffered a heart attack.

A multidisciplinary team including a cardiologist, radiologist, and medical imaging technician will take an MRI scan of a patient’s heart. The MRI will provide precise imaging of the heart to determine the extent of damage caused by the heart attack or inflammatory heart disease.

Dr. Andreas Kumar is the lead cardiologist for this service. Dr. Kumar was part of the team that launched Canada’s first cardiac MRI program in Calgary in 2005. Dr. Grynspan is a cardiac trained Radiologist who teamed up with Dr. Kumar to bring this service to Sudbury.

The Cardiac MRI service relies on the expertise of medical imaging technicians, who are skilled at using the machine. Radiologists and cardiologists, who have the knowledge regarding the physics of MRI, guide the MRI scan of the heart, reads the results. The cardiologist then develops a treatment plan for the patient.