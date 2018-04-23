Merle Idle passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Mindemoya Hospital on Saturday April 21, 2018, in his 68th year. He is survived by his wife Allison and his children Michael, Amanda (Tony Kastelic), and Tyler (Dayna Price). He will be forever remembered by the “apple of his eye”, his granddaughter Rylie. Lovingly remembered by his brothers Don (Betty), Claire (Gayle), Larry (Sandra) and Paul (Helen), as well as his brothers-in- law Ean Hill, Danny James, sisters-in-law Bonnie (Morris) Hore, Wendy (Dan) Schmidt, Melody (Murray) Hore and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Iva (Wickens) Idle, brother-in-law Richard Nichols and sister-in-law Carol James.Visitation will be held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, on Wednesday April 25, 2018 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm, where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 11 am. A Legion service will be held at 6:45 pm on Wednesday. Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion #514 Poppy Fund or the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.