Maxine McLeod passed suddenly at her residence on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in her 73rd year. Maxine was the beloved wife for 56 years of Jim (predeseased 2017) and loving mother of Dwayne (Mona) McLeod, Denise (Tom) Flood and Deborah (John) Topash. She is survived by her grandchildren Devin, Dylan, Dustin, Charnelle and Janene. Great-grandchildren Destiny, Emily, Reid, Kady, Brayden, Elijah and Dominic. Maxine will be sadly missed by her sisters Barb Armstrong, Marlene (Stew) Burns, Betty Masters, sister-in-law Nancy Lewis, brother Bill (Gail) Lewis, brothers-in-law Bob Brown and John Longarini, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents Arden and Margaret (Calback) Lewis, brother Ron Lewis, brother-in-law Scott Armstrong and sisters-in-law Kathleen Brown, Marion (Jim) Prestage, Nellie (Bill) Buie, and Thelma Longarini. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Strawberry Point Christian Camp or charity of choice as expression of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.