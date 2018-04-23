JAMES CHARLES WATTS July 9, 1924 -April 14, 2018 Jim, beloved husband of the late Trudy Watts (nee Garvie), both formerly of Ontario, passed away on April 14, 2018 in Calgary, AB at the age of 93 years. Born and raised in London, ON, Jim enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air force in 1942. He was proud of his service and continued to support the Legion throughout his life. Jim and Trudy raised their family in Delaware Township where they met many lifelong friends. After retirement, they moved to Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island where they enjoyed 25 happy and memorable years, active with community, friends, and family. Jim is survived by his daughter Suzanne (Les) Watts of Dawson Creek, BC; son Robert (Nancy) Watts of Calgary, AB; his sister Barbara Wakeford of Burlington, ON; and his eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, John Watts, of Brantford, ON. Those who knew Jim will remember his many talents and interests, his lifetime as a loving husband, father, brother and friend, and his notable wit and humour. Jim is much loved and will be missed. In loving memory of Jim Watts, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by Mcinnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W. Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200. You may wish to email your family and friends to let them know that the above obituary may be viewed online at: www.mcinnisandholloway.com.