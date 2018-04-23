Hydro Outage

Manitoulin Island residents can expect May 6 power outage

MANITOULIN—Over 5,000 residents on Manitoulin will be without power for six hours on Sunday, May 6.

According to a press release from Hydro One, over 5,000 residents in Little Current, Howland, Aundeck Omni Kaning, Gore Bay, Gordon, Barrie Island, South Bidwell, Carnarvon, Dawson, Robinson, Barrie Island, Burpee and Mills, M’Chigeeng, Central Manitoulin, Allan East, Bidwell North, Sheshegwaning, Sandfield, Zhiibaahaasing and Cockburn Island will go without power on Sunday, May 6 from 9 am to 3 pm while crews replace hydro poles and perform general maintenance in the area.

“Hydro One reminds all members of the public to always stay clear of downed power lines or equipment,” a press release from Hydro One states. “Never assume they are safe to approach.”