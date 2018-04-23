HEATHER MAY JACKO February 20, 1948 – April 21, 2018

In Loving Memory of Heather Mary Jacko (nee Jackel). Husband Paul Jacko (predeceased). Born in Kapuskasing to Amrose and Edith Jackel (both predeceased). Loving mother to John (Vina), Carrianne (Edward predeceased), Louise (Dan predeceased), Sandy and Desiree (adopted). Dear sister to David (predeceased), Peter, Paul, Micheal, Dennis, Sarah, Ruth, Jane and Barbara. Remembered by in-laws Jeannette, Genevieve, Richard, Iris, Clifford, Rose, Jean and Morris. Loving grandmom to Meagan, Melissa, Tyler, Cherokii, Samuel, Mikaela, Madison, Maia, and “GG” to Paul, Sophie and Ava. Best friend of Betsy Cameron and Leanora Macdonald (predeceased). Will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Heather will be fondly remembered for her love of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also found much joy in her craft making, canoeing, swimming, reading and sharing her knowledge about gardening and jam making. Over the years she has had many life experiences which included being a RNA, being a member of the Manitoulin Legal Clinic board, a member of Weaver’s Guild and a part of the WRFN Elders’ group. Visitation was from 12 pm Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Whitefish River First Nation Community Centre. Funeral Mass was at 11 am on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at St. Gabriel Lalement Church. Burialat Whitefish River First Nation Cemetery. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.