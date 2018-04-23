GARY ROQUE DEBASSIGE August 31, 1935 – April 17, 2018

In Loving Memory of Gary Roque Debassige “Rocky,” a resident of M’Chigeeng who passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre Mindemoya Site, on Tuesday, April 17 at the age of 64, with his family by his side. Dear son of Virgina (nee Peltier) and Lawrence Debassige (both predeceased). Loving father of Renee (Earl), Suzanne, Troy, Buford, Donovan (Michelle). Proud grandfather of Gina (Zachary), Zackery, Myiingan, Roque, Angele, Valdimer, Diago, Warren, Raeanne and North. Will always be remembered and loved by siblings Annamae, Wilma, Isla, Rosemary, Laurie (Perry); predeceased by Lorne, Melvin and Andrea (Dolphis predeceased). Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Rocky liked to drive his Spyder, work in his store “Down the Road”, tell jokes, go camping and fishing. He used to make maple syrup and play hockey. Cremation Memorial started, Wednesday, April 18. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.