Douglas Julius Fox, a resident of Wikwemikong, died peacefully at Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Friday, December 22, 2018 at the age of 90. Beloved son of Margaret Fox (predeceased). Loved father of Elizabeth (Gilles), Carl (Edith), Linda, Kenneth. Proud grandfather of Deborah (Darrell), William (Helen), Jeffery (Kayla), Niome (Dave). Cherished great-grandfather of 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great- great-grandchildren. Brother to Arthur Benjamin (predeceased), James (predeceased) and Thelma. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Douglas loved to spend time with his cousins Rita, Gloria and their families. Burial will be held on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 1 pm at the Sheguiandah First Nation Cemetery, with lunch to follow. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.