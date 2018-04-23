In Loving Memory of Carol Jane Smith a resident of South Baymouth and former resident of Dunville. Died peacefully with her family by her side at Mindemoya Hospital on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at the age of 65. Soul mate and best friend of Earl Davyes, who she worked with and owned Carol’s and Earl’s Restaurant. Loving mother of Michael Simons (Shari) and Sheri Worrall (Ron). Proud grandmother of Nicholas, Joseph, Olivia and Rowan. Predeceased by her parents Jane and Larry Hunter (of Dunnville) and brother Ray. Fondly remembered by siblings Theresa, Neil, Roy (Eva), Jack (Gail), Eric (Gloria) and sister-in-law Lorrie Davyes. Loving Aunt of 11 nieces and nephews. Special niece of Sonny and Neil McCollum. Will be greatly missed by lifelong friends Rick and Marj Sharp and family, close friends Shane Trout and Lynn Overfield, Nancy and Bob. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Mindemoya and Sudbury Hospital-Daffodil Lodge for the great care Carol received. Carol and Earl both appreciate the care and support of their Island friends. Carol loved the Island, her friends and the deer. Celebration of Life will be held in early summer. Donations to Tehkummah First Response or Mindemoya Hospital Auxilliary. would be appreciated. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca