ALBERT ALFRED LARIVIERE March 7, 1939 – April 17, 2018

Albert Alfred Lariviere a resident of Aundeck Omni Kaning, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Tuesday, April 17 at the age of 79. Born to Mary (nee Stevens) and Isadore Lariviere. Beloved husband of Diana Lariviere (predeceased). Dear father of Barbra (predeceased) (Ken) of Aundeck Omni Kaning, Albert (Susan) of Pickering, Tanya (Dan) of Hanmer, Melody (predeceased) and Nicole (Jonathan) of North Bay. Proud Papa of Derek, Alison, Elizabeth, Brett, Bradley, Dante, Brayden, Tate, Seth, Cord, Harlow, Jocelyn and Jacob. Brother of Alex, Lawrence, Paul, Andrew (predeceased), Archie (predeceased), Oliver (predeceased), Evelyn, Melda and Lillian. He will always be remembered and missed by his many nieces, nephews, foster children, other family members and friends. Albert was a hard working and helpful family man. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He liked playing euchre, cards, and the slots. He will be missed at the Elders’ Centre, at church and at Bible study. Service was at 7 pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, April 18, 19, 20 in the evening at Aundeck Omni Kaning Community Centre until Funeral Service, which was 11am, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Burial at Aundeck Omni Kaning Cemetery. Feast followed. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.