Northern Ontario party announces Algoma-Manitoulin candidate

ALGOMA-MANITOULIN—The Northern Ontario Party (NOP) has announced that Tommy Lee will be running in the provincial elections taking place June 7.

“The Northern Ontario Party is proud to announce that our very own party president, born, raised and residing in the central Algoma area, Tommy Lee is the candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin,” an NOP release indicated.

The release asserts that “on June 7 the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin will not only have a person they can vote for on the ballot but a local family man. The option is finally here for the constituents of this Northern Ontario riding who want a stronger voice for their riding and Northern Ontario.”

The release explains Mr. Lee, “has committed to represent the constituents first by voting the way they want him to vote in the legislature and to have “no broken promises.” He also intends to keep the new government accountable to funding community projects such as the “Hub” in Elliot Lake as promised. Tommy also believes that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is currently mismanaged to the detriment of our fish and wildlife. He feels that it would better serve its purpose if it were located in Northern Ontario, run by Northern Ontarians.”

“Tommy believes in bringing good jobs back to Northern Ontario, and if given the chance, he would introduce legislation requiring at least 50 percent of Northern Ontario’s raw materials from mining and forestry would need to be manufactured to a finished form right here in Northern Ontario,” the release adds.