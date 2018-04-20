Local girl chosen for training program to enhance her leadership skills

GORE BAY—Larissa Chevrette is a born leader, and for this reason she was nominated and chosen to receive funding to take part in the Co-operative Young Leaders Ontario (CYL) leadership training program through the Northern Credit Union.

“I had nominated Larissa for this training program,” said Pentti Palonen, a delegate on the Northern Credit Union, who was also its chair when Ms. Chevrette was chosen to receive $1,000 and be a participant in the leadership training program. “The funding was provided for her to take the leadership training program.”

As for why he had nominated Larissa (who attends high school) for the program, “I happened to notice her at a fundraising event for the public school (Charles C. McLean Public School) students and staff were putting on for the school’s annual Grade 8 graduation trip (in 2017). She was one of the main leaders of that last year. The fundraising dinner was held at the Burpee-Mills Complex.”

“I am very excited to have this opportunity to talk to you about the CYL program I attended,” Ms. Chevrette told the Recorder. “I took this program on July 22-28 last year. It was located at the Albion Hills Conservation Area in Caledon. I absolutely loved it. I made new friends and gained so much more knowledge on credit unions and cooperatives. In my opinion the best part was making the new friends and memories, I still even talk to the people I met there.”

“When Pentti nominated me I was so honoured and excited to actually get such a great opportunity that we don’t usually get on Manitoulin,” said Ms. Chevrette.

Ms. Chevrette explained, “I have always loved to help organize and run events. I am a very involved person and it comes naturally to me to help out whenever it is needed.”

Ms. Chevrette delivered a presentation on her participation in the program to Northern Credit Union Espanola Manitoulin delegates at their meeting. Then, very recently she spoke at the credit union’s annual general meeting in Sault Ste. Marie. “Part of the reason we nominate young people for this program every year is to advertise the name of the Northern Credit Union and we would like these trained young people in the north to develop their leadership capability and come back to the North to use it.”

At the Northern Credit Union annual general meeting, Ms. Chevrette delivered her speech including how she was introduced to the CYL program. “I was at a fundraiser for school when a family friend came up to me saying that they were asked to suggest a young leader for a camp and they had mentioned me. They then took me over to the man who would help me register and contact Northern Credit Union to sponsor me. (Mr. Palonen) also explained more about the camp. For example activities that we would do to build our leadership abilities.”

“I was really excited to get the great opportunity of going nine hours away to attend a leadership camp that no one else on the Island would know about or maybe have the chance to go to,” said Ms. Chevrette. “This leadership camp was also going to be great on a resume and help a lot with school, for example, it will help me now that I am the junior representative on the student council.”

“Although all these good things were to come, the day that I was heading to camp I got really nervous and didn’t want to go because there would be a whole bunch of city kids and I thought since it was a leadership camp they would all be bold and in my face. I’m not saying I’m shy, because I really am not, but sometimes new things can be overwhelming.

She explained the program, “was hosted at Albion Hills Conservation Area. Our rooms were set up like dorms. There is three levels, junior, intermediate and senior. Each year you attend you move up a level. For example this year I will be going to intermediate.”

While at camp, “we did lots of activities, some not as much fun as others but it was still great!,” stated Ms. Chevrette. “We did sports like ultimate Frisbee and volleyball. We got to learn about each other by taking turns getting up in front of each other and saying a little about ourselves. The facilitators talked to us about leadership qualities and co-operatives. One of my favourite things was doing warm fuzzies where everyone got a bag and then anyone else could put something nice about the person in that bag. But, we couldn’t read them until we left the Albion Hills building.”

She pointed out, “I got a lot of things talking about the Island I live on, everyone found it so cool. The warm fuzzies were also a really cute thing that you can keep and read when you’re not in the best mood. The other activities we did we all based on teamwork and doing thing well with each other instead of separately. An example of this was the human knot where we had teams and everyone had to grab a hand in the circle we stood in and then we had to untangle the knot without letting go.”

“I ended up going to this camp not knowing what a co-operative or a credit union really was,” continued Ms. Chevrette. “I honestly just thought that a credit union was a bank with a different name—and for a co-op, well in high school there are courses you can take in a program that is called ‘co-op’ where you basically go and take apprenticeships in whatever there is on the Island.”

“Eventually of course they sat us down and told us what each of these topics were,” said Ms. Chevrette. “Some people knew all about this but I on the other hand, didn’t have a clue. So then I learned that a credit union is a bank but it is owned by its members, unlike banks where their members don’t own anything. Credit unions give their members a say on everything they do which is so much better and if you have a membership and go someplace where that credit union isn’t you can just use another credit unions atm without getting charged.”

“Then of course I learned new skills and how to be a better leader by being respectful, open minded and lots of other traits that will help you become a better leader,” continued Ms. Chevrette. “In conclusion, the people weren’t at all what I thought. Although there were some city people, there was also country people. There was some decently bold people but, also some shy people that came out of their shell by the time the week ended.”

“I was really sad when it was the last day, I made so many new friends who, unfortunately live no where close to me. I also had a great time and learned stuff; and best of all I got off the island and experienced something new!,” said Ms. Chevrette. “I am so happy that I got this opportunity and that it all went good. I’m really hoping you guys might consider sending me again next year, thank you!”