Island Legions contribution recognized by Cancer Society

SUDBURY—The Royal Canadian Legion District H branch, which includes both Branch #514 Gore Bay and Branch #177 Little Current on Manitoulin Island, have been recognized by the Northeastern Cancer Foundation for their continued financial support of the Northeast Cancer Centre (NECC).

“The Legions have been so good to us for so many years, we really wanted to recognize them and make it special. A placard in the “Arbour of Hope” is one of the most prestigious honours that we can give,” said Tannys Laughren, executive director of the Northeast Cancer Foundation. “The Cancer Centre and all of Northeastern Ontario are certainly fortunate to have the Legion’s support.”

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion District H gathered in the lobby of the Northeast Cancer Centre (NECC) on Sunday morning to celebrate their continued support of the Northern Cancer Foundation (NCF) with an unveiling of a new placard in the Arbour of Hope featuring the grand total of the donations their clubs have made over the years.

For several years, District H of the Legion has been supporting the NECC’s Brachytherapy program. Brachytherapy is a form of radiation treatment where radioactive implants are inserted directly into the tissue either inside or next to the tumour or area requiring treatment. This treatment is used to treat many cancers, but is used most often in prostate cancer treatment. It was announced at the event that the Legion had funded this program for over $645,000. The NCF also unveiled a new placard in the “Arbour of Hope” in the Cancer Centre’s lobby.

While attending the Legion’s District H meetings on Saturday, the NCF was presented with a number of cheques from individual branches totaling over $20,000.

“It has been 25 years since we partnered with the Cancer Foundation and the NECC,” said Jim Woods, past president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay, who was at the ceremony on Sunday. “Roy Eaton (of the RCL Branch 177 in Little Current) and I were at the ceremonies.”

Mr. Woods said it was a nice ceremony and that he is proud the Island and District H legions have contributed as strongly as they have over the years. “Three zones make up the Legion District H, which takes in the area from Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa and from Chapleau to Parry Sound. Together our legions have now raised $645,000 in 25 years for the cancer centre foundation.”

“Each member of the District H legions was invited to attend and the cancer foundation presented an award, and the name of the legion on a plaque on the wall,” said Mr. Woods. “It was nice to be part of this presentation.”