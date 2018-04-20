Coast Guard icebreaking at Bruce Mines Ontario next week

The Canadian Coast Guard’s Icebreaking operations to assist commercial shipping are currently underway in various areas of the Great Lakes. The following area will see icebreaking activity in the near future:

* Icebreaking operations may begin as early as April 23, 2018, in the Bruce Mines area in the North Channel of Lake Huron.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley is assigned to this icebreaking mission. Dates and routes are subject to change with little or no notice, due to weather, ice conditions, shipping schedules or other unexpected situations.

Broken and fragmented icy tracks left behind by icebreaking operations and other ship traffic may not freeze over immediately. Newly fallen snow may obscure icebreaker and ship tracks and changes in weather contribute to unsafe ice conditions that may remain long after the ships have left the area. All ice on or near the planned shipping routes and icebreaking operations should be considered unsafe during and after ship transits through these routes.