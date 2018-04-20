Catch the Ace ticket sales benefits Manitoulin Lodge nursing home auxiliary

GORE BAY—The Manitoulin Lodge nursing home auxiliary has benefitted from the sale of Catch the Ace tickets in Gore Bay.

As has been reported previously the Little Current Lions Club and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177 in Little Current run the Catch the Ace progressive raffle lottery. Mike Dubreuil of the Lions club, along with fellow Lions member Bruce Burnett, presented a cheque in the amount of $500 to Gloria Hall, activities coordinator at the Lodge, on behalf of the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary last Thursday.

“For every ($5 ticket) Catch the Ace ticket sold in Gore Bay, $1 dollars goes to a local charity,” said Mr. Dubreuil.

Ms. Hall said, “this donation is fantastic and very much appreciated. It is a great way for the community to support the Lodge and other charities, and we would encourage everyone to buy Catch the Ace tickets.”

“We are just so thankful they thought of us in this way,” added Ms. Hall.

Catch the Ace tickets can be purchased in Gore Bay at Loco Beanz and the Manitoulin West Recorder.