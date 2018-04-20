C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going Strong!

A busy couple of weeks are coming to an end. Students have been busy with sporting events, trips to Science North and the Tim Horton’s camp as well as keeping up with school work.

On Wednesday, April 11 staff and students wore pink to stand up against bullying.

The boys’ basketball team travelled to Sudbury for the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) basketball tournament on Wednesday, April 11 and Thursday, April 12. The boys played their games on both days very well. Great job, boys!

On Thursday, April 12 staff and students all across Canada including those at C.C. McLean wore sport jerseys or green and yellow to support the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

On Thursday, April 12, eight students from Grades 7 and 8 participated in the math, science and technology Olympics at Science North in Sudbury. The students were divided into two teams of four. Teams had to answer both math and science-related questions as well as construct a hydraulic launcher. Both teams did very well. They made C.C. McLean proud!

Why was the computer cold?

Because it left its Windows open!

This week was a four day week that started out with a P.D. Day on Monday, April 16.

On Wednesday, April 18, the Grade 7s headed out on a bus to the Tim Horton’s Camp in McDougall, Ontario. They return today, Friday, April 20. The students reconnected with friends they had made earlier in the year. Details of the trip will be included in next week’s column.

The Grade 8s traveled to Sudbury to watch a play at the Sudbury Theatre Centre called ‘Still Falling.’ ‘Still Falling’ is about a girl going through rough times and how she managed to work through those times.

Today, April 20, the Grade 7s and 8s will be holding an information session at the Gore Bay and Area Senior Centre (attached to C.C. McLean Public School) at 11:30 am regarding a new project called ‘The Reciprocity Project.’

‘The Reciprocity Project’ is a proposal that the Grade 8 teacher, Mrs. Lockyer, submitted to the Rainbow District School Board as part of a Community Connected Experiential Learning initiative that aims to create a mutually beneficial partnership between the intermediate students of C.C. McLean Public School and the Gore Bay and Area Seniors Drop-In Centre. Through this project, seniors and students will learn from and teach each other to do many different things. Cooking, woodworking, how to play pool and how to use the internet may be some of the activities where knowledge and experience could be exchanged. If you have a talent that you think students could benefit from or you would like to learn how to use internet or other technology, please come out and join the students in this exciting joint venture.

The character trait for the month of April is acceptance. Staff have seen students being more accepting of each other.

Jump Rope for Heart is coming to an end after an exciting few weeks. Students in Grades 2 to 7 have been going around the community collecting donations for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Donation envelopes were due back to the school today, April 20. The jump day for all participants is on Thursday, April 26. Jump Day is when all the students get together in the gym and jump rope in the morning. Last year the students raised $4,675 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. This year’s goal is $4,800. The total amount fundraised for the Heart and Stroke Foundation by our school to date is $94,681.19. C.C. McLean has been participating in Jump Rope for Heart for 24 years and hopes to continue for many more.

Joke of the week: Why did the computer squeak?

Because someone stepped on its mouse.

Upcoming events include an author visit by Andrea Beck and Swim to Survive for Grade 4.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”