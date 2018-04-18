Volunteering means new learning opportunities for Ralph Gonawabi

WIIKWEMKOONG—When Ralph Gonawabi moved back to Wiikwemkoong with his young children he became involved in hockey as a volunteer coach and trainer. However, after being home for awhile, he noticed that there was a lack of events and programming for children and decided to do something about it. He decided to create events, similar to those that can be found in the city, which would excite his children as well as other children; events that would encourage and motivate community members to be active and socialize with others. He says he wanted to “bring the types, and variety, of events you would find in the city to Wikwemikong” because families aren’t always able to get off the Island to go to events in other communities or the city.

One of the earliest events that Mr. Gonawabi organized was the Wiky Bike Race, which had previously been organized by the Wikwemikong Health Centre. He took over the event organizing with their guidance and support and then eventually turned it into the “Tour de Rez,” an annual road race open to all. Other events that he regularly organizes include a regular movie night, so that kids and adults in the community who can’t get to the theatre in the city can experience first-hand the full “movie-going experience” without having to leave the Island. In the warmer months, he hosts the Parade of Lights bike nights in which everybody is encouraged to decorate their bikes with lights and join in on the after-dark parade along Wikwemkong Way. The parade is led by the Wikwemikong Tribal Police who promote bike safety and the importance of wearing helmets. Mr. Gonawabi describes the event as one in which “there’s fun music playing and everyone has a lot of fun.” Another fun summer event he organizes is the annual street dance, which is held on the Thursday before the August Civic Holiday weekend as a kick-off to the Annual Cultural Festival weekend. The street dance is free and there are lots of prizes, including passes to the Annual Cultural Festival, the Crystal Shawanda Homecoming Show and the Wikwemikong Wrestling event, which are all donated prizes. Mr. Gonawabi credits networking with community organizations and businesses, who cover costs and supply prizes, with making many of the events possible and allowing them to be free, which is important to Mr. Gonawabi who believes providing free events helps families and allows them to come together for fun social activities.

Mr. Gonawabi reflects back fondly on how his father contributed to the community through volunteerism and how he “always did things for the community,” including offering monetary donations and offering to help others with their events. He attributes his father as the one who taught him the importance of volunteering and his father’s example of volunteerism as his motivation and inspiration.

Mr. Gonawabi encourages others to get involved in their communities through volunteering because he believes that “volunteerism is what helps events and programs to continue to operate” and “you’re rewarded knowing that you’ve helped your community and you’ve helped others” while having fun and developing new skills. However, he also reminds us that volunteering doesn’t have to be “just about putting on an event” but can also be helping organizations with their needs, “like the nursing home, for example –go visit with an elder” or helping your family– “maybe someone needs help with cutting their grass.”