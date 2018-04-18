Little Current, Howland and AOK residents can expect May 6 power outage

NORTHEAST TOWN—Over 300 residents in the Northeast Town and Aundeck Omni Kaning will be without power for six hours on Sunday, May 6.

According to a press release from Hydro One, 324 residents in Little Current, Howland and Aundeck Omni Kaning will go without power on Sunday, May 6 from 9 am to 3 pm while crews replace hydro poles in the area.

“Hydro One reminds all members of the public to always stay clear of downed power lines or equipment,” a press release from Hydro One states. “Never assume they are safe to approach.”