LETTERS: Thoughts on the quest for home care

Seems all bookwork on Manitoulin leads to the nursing home

To the Expositor:

Well I found out on April 12 how our homecare works. If you do not remember what we talked about a week ago, Thursday, April 5, then you are on your way to the Manor. It will save us all the bookwork. I will not have to make all those phone calls to have people come help with the bath etc. All we have to do is load you up and deliver you to the Manor. They are not very busy, they can do the bookwork and the bath.

PS: With your decision your home has not changed, but I’ll tell you ours sure as hell has changed, seem like someone is missing. (No names, we know who we are.)

Doug McMurray

Tehkummah