Jim and Charlene Chambers made Kagawong a home through volunteering

KAGAWONG—Volunteering started at an early age for Jim and Charlene Chambers with both of them being active in their community as children and having parents as inspirations leading by example.

This couple, who came to Kagawong from Hamilton, spent their summers at Stanley Park until purchasing a cottage in Billings Township in 1994 and then building their year-round home on Mudge Bay in 2012.

Ms. Chambers was a Girl Guide and also volunteered at the local hospital when growing up as a child in southern Ontario. Her years spent at the hospital led to a career in nursing.

The couple have two grown daughters, Leslie and Sarah, who benefited from their parents involvement in their school activities when they were children: Ms. Chambers being on the Ontario Federation of Home and School Association, fundraising for musical instruments and the community playground in Hamilton’s west end. Mr. Chambers barbecued no less than 1,100 hot dogs in one day.

Mr. Chambers coached his daughter’s T-ball team as well as three others when they were growing up.

They were both involved with the local sports association and spent a lot of weekends barbecuing. This is where Mr. Chambers invented the reversible dunk tank referred to as ‘flush a friend’: the tank of water is above the dunkee’s head so rather than falling into a tub of water, the water is released on their head.

Being new to the township six years ago, the couple was approached by neighbour John Christian to make a choice: “close your door and live here or open the door and live a life that can be much better.” They chose to open the door.

Another neighbour, Steve Suite, a member of the Recreation Committee, encouraged the couple to become involved in the annual Summer Fest parade among other activities in 2013. It was a windy day and members of the Committee, along with the Chambers, were losing the battle in keeping a banner and signs on the float. They literally ran behind and beside it during the parade. Despite this start, the couple joined the committee anyway and are involved in every event this very busy group of volunteers host.

Through his involvement in Recreation Committee events, Mr. Chambers joined the Billings Fire Department and is active in promoting home safety and information tables at local events.

Ms. Chambers is involved in activities at St John’s Anglican Church, which includes a barbecue and yard sale in early July. While Ms. Chambers is flipping burgers, Mr. Chambers is manning the hose for the Recreation Committee’s car wash fundraiser.

Mr. Chambers shared that “you don’t have to be on a committee to volunteer. When attending an event it is just natural for people to help stack chairs or roll up their sleeves and wash dishes.”

Ms. Chambers feels that when a group of volunteers gives their time to organize and put on an event, it just makes sense to help out as a way to give back.

Ms. Chambers is an avid quilter and the one of a kind bed coverings are donated to victims of house fires through the Manitoulin Fire Fund and those undertaking cancer treatment. “It gets you involved,” she shared, “and you feel good about it.”

“Some people,” stated Mr. Chambers, “don’t feel they have anything to offer and are hesitant to join a committee. But there’s no pressure. Just show up, make a pie, wash dishes or help put chairs away.”

This year the couple helped clean snow off the ice rink at the Park Centre, and along with a dedicated group of like minded citizens, put their hoods up and their heads down and made sure it was available for the winter season.

Ms. Chambers attended the volunteer workshop held recently hosted by LAMBAC and attracted many members from the Island. While there were some new ideas shared, she felt for the most part that our community was “doing things right.”

Mr Chambers summed up their stand on volunteering by saying “it’s a mindset. It’s easy.”