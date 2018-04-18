Espanola Fraud Investigation

ESPANOLA POLICE SERVICE

Date: April 17th, 2018 Time: 6:30 pm

Investigation Type: Fraud Over $5000

On the 17th of April 2018 Espanola Police Service commenced an investigation into an ongoing Fraud, in which a local elderly couple were victims of a popular scam known as the “emergency scam”. Police investigation determined that the Fraud suspect contacted the elderly couple claiming to be a lawyer in Ottawa, and informing them that their son had been arrested and needed them to send money for his bail and legal services. The Fraud suspect also had someone pretend to be the son, and verified that he was in jail and needed help. The Fraud escalated and the suspect was successful in obtaining several money transfers from the victims over a period of several weeks, in excess of $100,000.

Espanola Police urge the public to be extremely cautious of anyone attempting to obtain money through telephone, online or e-mail contact. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a family member in trouble, make your own inquiries to determine the validity of the claim before providing any funds. Be aware of red flags such as “don’t talk to anyone” or suggestion that your loved one is unable to speak with you directly for some reason (injury, incarceration, etc).

Espanola Police believe that the suspect may have targeted other victims in the area, and request that anyone with a similar incident contact the Espanola Police Service for investigation.

