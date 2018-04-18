Corbiere brothers paint excavator pink, honour family members claimed by cancer

April is Cancer Awareness Month

M’CHIGEENG­­– Every three minutes another Canadian is faced with fighting cancer. April is designated as Daffodil month by the Canadian Cancer Society with the hope that Canadians will proudly wear a daffodil pin to show their support for people with cancer. The daffodil provides a visible symbol that people stand with them on their journey. The society urges people to tell a loved one or friend with cancer that you are thinking of them; to do something special for them: make a meal, run an errand; or to help raise awareness in your community.

A bright pink excavator has certainly been turning some heads on Manitoulin recently. The E. Corbiere & Sons Contracting excavator was painted in memory of Vicky Lynn Corbiere, who died in 2013 of breast cancer. Ms. Corbiere’s sons, Aaron, Tyler and Curtis wanted to do something to remember their mother. Curtis explained, “We always wanted to paint a piece of our equipment in her memory but there wasn’t enough time. We just needed the right opportunity and decided to paint the excavator.”

A decal on the excavator reads, “In memory of Vicky Lynn Corbiere, 1964-2013.” Another decal remembers Kim Corbiere, an aunt who also lost her battle with breast cancer.

The brothers didn’t realize the attention their excavator would attract. “It’s not for a cause or anything,” said Mr. Corbiere. “We simply wanted to do something nice in our business for her. Her and my dad built the business. We took it over after they died.”

The senior Mr. Corbiere, Eric, died tragically in 2009 while operating a piece of equipment at home. The Corbiere brothers inherited their construction and machine operating talent from their father and the business drive and sense from their mother. “She definitely helped us build the business after he died,” Mr. Corbiere said.

The excavator is currently at a job site in Parry Sound. Look for it on Manitoulin in the weeks to come; it can’t be missed.