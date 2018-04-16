In loving memory of Wallace Dennis Taylor, 74 years, who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Maison McCulloch Hospice, Sudbury, with his loving family by his side. Dear father of Dawn Hambley (Greg), Dean Taylor (Angie), David Taylor (Tiffany), and Debbie MacKinnon (Jamie). Dear grandfather to Jeffrey, Jordan, Joel, Ryan, Lacey, Madison, and Molly. Predeceased by his parents William L. and Mae E. (nee Wagg) Taylor. Brother of Wilda Campbell (Wallace), Bill Taylor (Gloria), Wayne Taylor (Roberta). Predeceased by John Taylor (Lois of Lively), Doug Taylor (Nonie of Sudbury), and Frank Taylor and his wife Marilyn. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Wally was born in Mindemoya, Ontario and then settling in Copper Cliff. He worked as a Lineman for Inco and eventually retiring as a Supervisor in the Power Department after 32 years of service. Wally enjoyed many summers at his camp on beautiful Lake Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island where he enjoyed fishing and campfires. He thoroughly enjoyed woodworking resulting in many beautiful projects. He served his community as a volunteer Fire Fighter, Citizen on Patrol member and participated in Copper Cliff Clean-up Days. Wally was a big lover of dogs and enjoyed many canine friends throughout his years. The family would like to thank Maison McCulloch Hospice for the amazing care that our father received during his time there. A special thank you to Rev. James Clarke for his kindness and support and to the many family and friends who visited him during his stay. A Celebration of Life has taken place. A private family burial will take place at a later time at Mindemoya Cemetery, Manitoulin Island. Cremation at Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services. Donations in memory of Wally to Maison McCulloch Hospice or NEO Kids, Sudbury would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services.