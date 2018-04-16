MADELEINE LABINE (PHARAND) April 12, 1932 – April 10, 2018

Madeleine Labine (Pharand) was a bright light through an old window, always opening her heart and home to all who came into her world. She achieved perfection in everything she did, even bowled a perfect game. She leaves behind to celebrate her life, her loving family, sons Jacques (Kim), Michel (Colette) and her dearest daughter Louise. Grandma to Jenessa, Nicole and Jon. Predeceased by her loving husband Raymond and parents Cora (Patry) and Osias Pharand. Special thanks to all the staff and residents at Manitoulin Lodge whom she adored dearly and to her special angels Adrianne, Denise and Robert. At Madeleine’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Memorial donation may be made to Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and maybe made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.