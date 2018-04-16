LOUISETTE SMITH (BELLEFLEUR) July 12, 1933 – April 14, 2018

Louisette Snith (nee Bellefleur) was born in the town of Lac Megantic, Quebec on July 12, 1933. Formerly of Woodstock and London ON, Louisette passed away peacefully on April 14th at the age of 84 at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor in Little Current Ont. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Smith (1978). Loving and devoted mother to John (Tricia), Judy Batten (Steve), Paul (Lynn) and Suzanne Norris (Rob). Adored and proud grandmother of Jeremy, Nicholas (Ashlee), Marina, Stephen, Lyndsay, Ryan, Nathaniel and Michael. The youngest of 9 children Louisette is survived by her adored sisters and brothers Monique (Gaston), Gisele (John-Paul), Marcel (Denise) and Fernand (Jeanne). Predeceased by her loving parents Simeon and Odia Bellefleur and her siblings Henri Louis, Rita (Jean), Jean-Paul (Beatrice) and Gerard (Jeanne D’Arc). Sister-in-law of Eric (Cathy), Bill and Delores. Daughter-in law of the late John and Elsie Smith. Louisette was passionate about family and her nursing profession. She liked to stay active by walking and playing golf and had many pastimes including a love of painting and the arts. A 40 year cancer survivor, she was a tireless volunteer who made an impact not only locally but provincially as well. She will be remembered by many for her contagious smile, her vivaciousness and her engaging conversations. Funeral mass will be conducted at St. Peter’s Basilica, London ON at 1pm, Friday, April 20, 2018. Visitation at Donohue Funeral Home, London Ont on Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 2 pm-4 pm and from 7 pm-9 pm. A Celebration of Life will take place in Little Current at a later date. Donations will be appreciated to Partners in Research Canada and Alzheimer Society.