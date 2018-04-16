JANNICE LYNNE MAYES

Jannice passed away peacefully at Extendicare Port Hope on Saturday April 7th, 2018 at the age of 71. Jannice Mayes beloved partner of the late Gary Wright, daughter of the late Jessie and Ken Smith. Dear mother of Vickie Cheyne (Kevin), Marcy Brown and the late Terry-Ann Mayes. Loving sister of Rick Smith (Val) and the late Judy Stewart (Bill). Survived by nieces Connie Smith and Sandra Beres. Step-mother to Cindy Carrington (Wes), Susan Davis and Grandma Jan to Darcie, Sam, Angie and Amy. She will be missed by her many friends in Manitoulin, Midland and Port Hope. Our family would like to extend a sincere Thank You to all the wonderful Nurses, PSWs, staff, and residents at the Extendicare Port Hope. Mom felt at home in your exceptional care. Heaven is where the Donkey finally gets the carrot! Love you Mom!