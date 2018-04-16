DOROTHY NAIDA PRESCOTT ( NEAL) September 23, 1932 – April 12, 2018

In loving memory of Naida Prescott, who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Manitoulin Health Centre. Beloved wife of Donald Prescott, loving mother of Delroy (Janice). Adored and doting grandmother of Graeme (mother Carol Patterson). Fondly remembered by many brothers and sisters inlaw and their families. Naida was born on September 23, 1932 in Estevan Saskatchewan, the only child of Lester and Lillie Neal (nee Wellock) both predeceased. Her family moved to Sudbury in the late 1930s where she attended Sudbury High and was very active in Girl Guides and Red Cross. Naida and Don were true life partners. They began their 70 year journey together in grade 9, married 8 years later on March 31, 1956 and recently they celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Naida had worked at the Royal Bank and Sudbury General Hospital then after moving to Manitoulin in 1967, she was head secretary at Little Current High School then Manitoulin Secondary School. Throughout the years, Naida was always supportive and involved in all Don did, spending countless hours at ball parks and arenas. Softball provided them with opportunities to travel across Canada and the US. Naida was talented at crafts, especially knitting, which produced treasured gifts to family, friends and donations to charities. After retirement, she helped operate Prescott’s Restaurant in Providence Bay for 15 years. She also really enjoyed their winters and friends at Parkwood Oaks in Wildwood Florida. Naida and Don have been residents of Manitoulin Centennial Manor for two years where she was active on the residents council and food committee. As per her wishes, she has been cremated and a Celebration of Life with interment of ashes at Cold Springs Cemetery will be held later in the spring. Memorial donations in Naida’s memory would be appreciated to The Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary or the Little Current United Church.