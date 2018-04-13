Providence Bay Curling Club ice wins logo contest

PROVIDENCE BAY—The Providence Bay Curling Club, having submitted an absolutely amazing design, has won the Northern Ontario Curling Association (NOCA) Jet Ice Logo Contest.

“The NOCA runs a contest every year for its member clubs,” Angela Johnston, who designed the Providence Bay Curling Club logo for the contest, told the Recorder late last week. “What we are supposed to do is design a (curling rink) house specifically for the club.”

“Once they (NOCA) receive all the member curling club submissions they choose a winner, and this year we were chosen,” said Ms. Johnston.

“In my house design I wanted to incorporate the natural environment of the village of Providence Bay, as well as pay tribute to the history of our club,” said Ms. Johnston. She wrote in the contest entry, “Providence Bay is located on the south shore of Manitoulin Island, which is within Lake Huron. Providence Bay is well known for its beautiful sand beach, just down the street from our club.”

“The 12-foot ring in my design represents the wooded areas that are throughout Providence Bay and the surrounding area which give way to the beach along the shore. The eight-foot ring and the button have sand backgrounds, representing our beautiful beach. The four-foot ring has a water background, representing Lake Huron aand the outline of Manitoulin Island is placed in the middle of the house, mostly within the ‘Lake Huron 4-foot,’ with the approximate location of Providence Bay placed on the pin.”

“Our club was established in 1956 through the hard work of many community volunteers, including my grandfather,” continued Ms. Johnston. “At that time, corn brooms were used for sweeping and I recall using older style rocks during my early years of curling in Providence Bay. For this reason, I chose to include the crossed corn brooms and older style rock to represent our history, as well as including the year established within the eight-foot ring.”

Ms. Johnston said that for winning the contest, “Jet Ice Logo will be putting in two 12-foot prints (of the submitted logo design) into our curling club ice this fall.”