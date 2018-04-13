Manitoulin Fine Arts Association gearing up for annual art tour

MANITOULIN—Preparations for this year’s Manitoulin Art Tour hosted by the Manitoulin Fine Arts Association (MFAA) are well underway. The 24th annual Manitoulin Art Tour is held every year on the third full weekend in July, and this year that falls on July 20-22. Host locations will be open from 10 am to 5 pm each day to welcome visitors and guests.

“The Manitoulin Art Tour is a special weekend for the many talented artists of Manitoulin to open their studios, galleries and homes to the public and an exciting opportunity for the public to view artists at work. The range of art is astounding,” said coordinator Marian Hester. “From oil and water colour paintings, to pottery and wood crafts, to fibre and fabric creations, to unique jewellery creations, there is truly something for everyone.”

As of this writing, there are 38 artists registered at 23 different locations across the Island. The deadline for registrations is April 30, so there’s still time to register.

Registration forms can be found on the Manitoulin Fine Arts Association website at www.manitoulinart.com or by contacting this year’s coordinator, Marian Hester, at 705-282-4355.

Ms. Hester noted that new this year to the art tour is an online map. Created with Google Maps, the digital map can be accessed on all mobile devices, providing driving directions from location to location, and even show the GPS coordinates of the various art tour host sites.

The interactive map is accessed through the manitoulinart.com website and also provides a short description of each artist’s work and images. The online map is updated as artists register so it will changing weekly. The final map as well as a print brochure will be available in May.

The Manitoulin Art Tour Facebook page at facebook.com/ManitoulinArtTour is an active community where artists participating in the tour are featured every week. The latest news regarding the art tour is also posted regularly.

The Manitoulin Art Tour during the weekend of July 20-22 would make a wonderful addition to your Manitoulin summer activities. It’s the perfect time to enjoy a beautiful scenic drive around Manitoulin and to view the work of some amazing artists.