Island-wide Tribute to Humboldt Broncos: Gallery By Expositor Staff - April 12, 2018 Manitoulin residents are showing their support to the families of the Humboldt Broncos by wearing a Jersey today and/or leaving hockey sticks on their front steps. Please share your photos with us at expositor@manitoulin.ca. 1 of 3 Our Northeastern Manitoulin Island Family Health Team is participating and showing support to the families of the Bronco's. This is how something small can have a large impact. Photo supplied by: Judy Miller Home residence tribute Northern Credit Union in Little Current