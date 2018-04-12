Donald Leo Joseph Genereux (80), long-time resident of Little Current, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, April 4, 2018 with his family by his side at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current, Ontario. He will be fondly remembered by his children, Allan, Donna, Jennifer (Clark), Heidi, Aaron (Alicia), and Ron (Jennifer). Also remembered by his grandchildren, Trent, Todd, Brett, Holly, Cole, Kaitlin, Kristin, Sophia, Aria, Matt, Andrew, Andrea, and Kaitlyn, as well as his great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is also missed by his furry friends, Nungos, and Charcoal. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Julia Genereux and infant son, Todd Genereux, as well as his siblings Laurent (Lawrence), Marie, Theresa, and Jackie. Born in Montreal, Quebec, he was raised in Killarney, Ontario and Little Current, Ontario. He worked at the Tim’s and Co. in Little Current and the Denison Mines in Elliot Lake as well as various lumber and construction companies. Don was a fisherman at heart who loved to chat with absolutely anyone. An avid cook and gardener, he loved to share his famous homemade bread, scone, meat pies, mac n cheese, and produce from his garden because he was a generous man at heart. He is remembered for being the life of the party with many notable signature dance moves; and who took delight in entertaining others with his sense of humour. As a Montrealer, he loved to watch the Canadiens play with a Labatt Blue in his hand. Dad also had a big heart for animals and spoiled his cherished cats, Whiskey and Cheraka.He was known to us as Donald Duck, as Fat Boy to a cherished few, and to the children, as Grumpy Grampa. We would like to thank the Manitoulin Health Centre and Health Sciences North for their wonderful care. We would also like to thank our mom, Shirley Vaillant, cousin David Patreau, Brenda Burnett, Joe Hannah, and everyone else who came and visited or helped our dad while he was in the hospital. In honour of his memory, donations can be made in his name to the Manitoulin Health Centre Hospice room. A celebration of life is to be scheduled at a later date. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by us all. Rest in peace, Dad.