Charges Laid in 11 Commercial “Smash and Grab” Break, Enter and Thefts

Between March 1 and April 10, 2018, Greater Sudbury Police received 11 reports of “Smash and Grab” type Break and Enter complaints from businesses within the boundaries of Elgin Street, Regent Street, Frood Road and Notre Dame Avenue in the West End of Greater Sudbury.

Members of the Break Enter and Robbery (B.E.A.R.) Unit and the Intelligence Services Unit from the Integrated Crime Team assisted Uniform Patrol Officers with the investigation into these incidents.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, members of the B.E.A.R. and Intel Units caught two men breaking into a business on Kathleen Street. Both men were arrested and charged as a result of their actions.

As a result of the investigation into the numerous Smash and Grab incidents, 29-year old, John Nickerson has been charged with 11 counts of Break and Enter, as well as, Disguise with Intent x3 and Breach of Probation x11.

47-year old, Donald Longworth has been charged with one count of Break and Enter, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Obstruct Peace Officer by providing a false name and Breach of Probation.

Both men were held in custody and attended Bail Court to answer to these charges.

The windows and doors of the local businesses involved were smashed in order to gain entrance into the buildings. The damages sustained to the buildings totalled approximately $7,000.

The Break and Enter and Robbery Unit would like to thank the local businesses who assisted in the investigation.