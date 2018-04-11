Fire victims thank the many who helped them

‘Manitoulin is truly the greatest place to live’

To the Expositor:

Manitoulin Island is a beautiful place to live but it’s the incredible people and their open hearts that we want to celebrate!

As many of you know, Frank and I lost our home in a fire January 29. Luckily, because of our beloved dog, Bella, we all got out safely. The kindness of those first on the scene—Andy Watson, Melissa and Dave Houston, Officer Bonnie Coultis and Barb McKechnie—is what got us through such a tragic day. The volunteers from VCARS and the Manitoulin Fire Fund were incredibly kind and their exceptionally quick response was deeply appreciated. The support from the community at large has totally blown us away. We’d like to thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts. The love that has been showered upon us has been truly life changing and we cannot ever thank you all enough. Manitoulin truly is the greatest place to live!

Frank and Kelly Gordon

Spring Bay