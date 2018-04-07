NOJHL releases statement regarding Humboldt tragedy

SUDBURY, Ont. – The Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League announced Saturday the following statement regarding the devastating tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, Friday.

“On behalf of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League, our member clubs, team staffs, players, families, billet families and fans, we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the Humboldt Broncos, the Town of Humboldt and all those associated in this devastating loss,” offered NOJHL Commissioner Robert Mazzuca.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Humboldt Broncos and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, their families and friends, and the entire Humboldt community during this most unimaginable and difficult time,” added Mazzuca.

The NOJHL is offering its full and undivided support and attention to any of those within its own hockey family needing assistance in dealing with this horrific event.

The NOJHL will also be paying homage to the Humboldt Broncos, its’ family members, fans, the Town of Humboldt and the multitude of first responders and those who are providing counselling and support at all upcoming NOJHL playoff games.

Further information will be announced at a later date.

#HumboldtBroncosStrong