Town accepts bid for tennis/pickleball courts construction

GORE BAY—Gore Bay council has now accepted a tender for the new tennis/pickle ball courts to be constructed in town.

“As has been discussed by council, our intent is to have new (tennis and pickle ball) courts constructed and in place this summer, in the area just south of the Millsite apartment buildings,” said Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane, at a special town council meeting March 26. The present courts, near the Ron McQuarrie Pavilion, will be decommissioned.

Mayor Lane noted the town had received three request for proposals for the courts, and this was decreased to two being considered. The two bids considered included one from Court Surface Specialists Limited at a cost of $232,948 plus taxes and Pioneer Construction at $227,638 plus taxes.

“The recommendation from our committee is to accept the tender from Court Surface Specialists Limited for construction/installation of the new tennis and pickleball courts,” said Mayor Lane. “This does not include installing lighting, as it is felt this is not required now, but if council in the future feels this would be a benefit this could be added later.” He pointed out the tender from Court Surface Specialists Limited “is a little more than Pioneer, but the committee recommended them because they have more experience in this type of work project.”

Councillor Jack Clark pointed out as well, “we are not talking about separate courts, but two courts, both multi-use, with tennis and pickleball lines on them.”