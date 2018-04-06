Schools receive Speakup Project grants

RAINBOW DISTRICT—Innovative projects are being implemented in Rainbow District School Board schools thanks to funding provided through the Ministry of Education’s Student Voice strategy. Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay, Little Current Public School and Manitoulin Secondary School will share a total of $16,930 in SpeakUp Project grants in the 2017-2018 school year.

Students will lead projects that make a difference in their schools while supporting the province’s renewed vision for education and achieving excellence, ensuring equity, promoting well-being and enhancing public confidence, and RDSB strategic directions, reaching minds and touching hearts, a press release notes.

While each SpeakUp Project varies from school to school, the initiatives have one thing in common: they are intended to promote student engagement and student success, whether the focus is on mental health and well-being or Indigenous education and a collective commitment to truth and reconciliation.

At C.C. McLean Public School, students in Grade 7 and 8 will be taking part in the Nourishing Mind, Body and Spirit project. Students will learn calming and breathing exercises from a local yoga instructor. After six weeks of instruction, they will teach their peers. The students will then transfer what they have learned to outdoor experiences. A forest therapy guide will help students learn how to tap into nature as a means to improve mental well-being. Students will also learn how to prepare healthy snacks for their lunches with a local nutritionist. As well, students will develop positive coping strategies and make connections with community partners.

Little Current Public School will take part in an Anishinaabe Culture Day. With the help of members from the local First Nation communities, students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops focused on Anishinaabe traditions and culture. These workshops will include a variety of topics such as arts, crafts, cooking and clothing.

Manitoulin Secondary School took part in a Peer Mental Well-Being support training session. The session was hosted by the RDSB student senate in February. The event brought together 10 interested students from each secondary school to learn about mental health, wellness and community supports. The event was supported by the RDSB’s mental health lead and community partners. Students discussed how to make an impact at their respective schools, how to speak with students facing stressful situations and how to provide students with community contacts for resources about mental health and well-being.

“It’s very gratifying when students identify a need in their school, get together to brainstorm ideas, take the initiative to apply for funding and roll up their sleeves to take action,” said RDSB Chair Doreen Dewar. “We thank the province of Ontario for valuing student voice and giving students an opportunity to be active participants in their education through the SpeakUp grants.”

“With the support of the Ministry of Education, we have a number of exciting projects taking place for the benefit of students in Rainbow Schools,” added Director of Education Norm Blaseg. “We commend students, with the support of the province, administrators, teachers and parents/guardians, for leading initiatives that promote well-being and foster student success.”