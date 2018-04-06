School boards approve school year calendar for 2018-2019

SUDBURY—The Rainbow District School Board (RDSB), Sudbury Catholic District School Board, Conseil Scolaire Catholique du Nouvel-Ontario (CSCNO) and Conseil Scolaire Public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario (CSPGNO) have approved the school year calendar for 2018-2019.

The four school boards have worked together to produce a common calendar for many years, facilitating the co-ordination of services such as student transportation. Each board adopted the calendar following its own consultation process. The calendar will now be submitted to the Ministry of Education (MOE) for final approval.

The calendar will be the same for all English and French-language schools in Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Manitoulin Island, Shining Tree and Sudbury East, including Warren, Markstay, Noelville, St. Charles and Killarney.

The calendar will also apply, with minor differences, to CSCNO and CSPGNO schools in Elliot Lake, Blind River, Spanish, Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, Chapleau, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne.

The 2018-2019 school year for students will begin on Wednesday, September 5. There will be no early dismissal. Tuesday, September 4, the day after Labour Day, will be a professional activity day.

In addition to the first day of school, the school year calendar includes the dates for the Christmas break, March break, statutory holidays, secondary school examination days and professional activity days in 2018-2019.

An overview of the 2018-2019 school year calendar for elementary and secondary schools shows that Labour Day is September 3, with the first day of school for students being September 5. Thanksgiving is October 8, while Christmas break will be December 24 to January 4, 2019; Family Day, February 18; mid-winter break, March 11 to 15; Good Friday, April 19; Easter Monday, April 22; and Victoria Day, May 20. The last day of school for students in 2019 will be June 28.

The first semester for secondary school students begins September 5 to February 1, 2019, and the second semester goes from February 4 to June 28.

Examination days for secondary schools will take place January 25 to January 31 and June 24 to June 28.

Seven days have been set for professional development activities during the 2018-2019 school year, as follows: Sudbury/Espanola/Manitoulin districts September 4, September 28, October 26, November 30, February 1, April 8 and June 14.