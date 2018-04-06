Long-time Bank of Montreal employee will be missed in retirement

GORE BAY—It was very obvious by all the heartfelt comments, hugs and well wishes bestowed by customers of the Bank of Montreal in Gore Bay on March 30 that now retired customer service representative Kathy Beckon will be missed by customers and her co-workers.

“What a great day it has been, so many clients have taken the time to stop in to send well wishes to Kathy,” said Deborah Woods, branch manager at the BMO in Gore Bay. “Personally, while we are all very pleased to see Kathy retire, I know my team will join me in saying we are sorry to see her depart. Kathy is truly a wonderful person and her impact on the organization has been great. Her wisdom, integrity and good humour will be missed.”

“I have enjoyed working with Kathy and thank her for her support, friendship and dedicated service over the years,” said Ms. Woods.

“I’ve loved it,” stated Ms. Beckon, explaining she has worked for the BMO in Gore Bay for almost 22 years. “I’ve had 42 years in banking, starting with 20 years at the CIBC in London, Ontario.”

After spending 20 years working for the CIBC in London, “I got married and moved here in 1996,” she told the Recorder.

“We had been coming up to Manitoulin every long weekend we had, and the same year we got married, I started with the BMO in Gore Bay. “Ross (her husband) is originally from Northern Ontario, so he was in favour of moving here.”

“It has all been really good,” said Ms. Beckon.

“I gave Kathy her interview when she was applying to work here at BMO,” said Myra Duncanson, who was on hand to bade good wishes to Ms. Beckon on her retirement. “Kathy always gave 100 percent of what you could ever ask for in an employee.”

Ms. Beckon, who is originally from Newfoundland said, “I’ve loved working here. But I am looking forward to retirement, to ride my bike or whatever. And in the fall I will probably get involved in some volunteer work. This summer will be the first year I’ve been free in 40 plus years-without any work commitments.”

“You just enjoy yourself in retirement; you deserve it,” stated one of the many customers who bade best wishes to Ms. Beckon on her retirement.

“On behalf of all the staff at BMO we wish Kathy all the best,” added Ms. Woods.

“I am definitely going to miss all the customers, and our staff here at BMO,” said Ms. Beckon. “It has always been fun, and I will miss that part of the job seeing everybody every day.”