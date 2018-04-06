Grade 8 class holds very successful fundraising dinner-dance!

GORE BAY—It was a very yummy way to raise funds for a year end class trip!

A very successful roast beef dinner and dance was put on in the Gore Bay Community hall by the Charles C. McLean Grade 8 class, along with volunteers (most notably Melody and Murray Hore), who prepared the dinner to raise funds for the class end of year school trip.

“The Grade 8 class is fundraising to go to Blue Mountain for two nights and three days,” said Courtney Chatwell-Lockyer, Grade 8 teacher. She noted a lot of the credit for the event has to be given to Melody Hore (and her husband Murray). “Melody planned all of this, she organized the event, put out fliers, took care of the tickets and made the dinner.”

“All the (Grade 8) students brought desserts for the dinner, and as many students as could make it are here tonight to serve the meal,” said Ms. Chatwell-Lockyer.

The band Family Tradition provided the music for the evening and a toonie draw was held for the many donated items set up on a separate table. And the Town of Gore Bay donated the use of the community hall for the event.