Canada invests in economic and community development in Wiikwemkoong

WIIKWEMKOONG—The Government of Canada is committed to supporting First Nations by investing in infrastructure that will foster economic opportunity and community growth and well being.

MP Don Rusnak, parliamentary secretary to Minister of Indigenous Services the Honourable Jane Philpott, and on behalf of Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Minister responsible for FedNor, the Honourable Navdeep Bains and Minister of Natural Resources Canada and the Honourable Jim Carr, announced funding on Tuesday for two separate infrastructure projects in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

“The Government of Canada believes that job creation, access to health service and healing make for healthier, sustainable communities,” said Minister Philpott, in a release. “We understand the importance of cultural and spiritual traditions as the basis for a holistic approach to healing and are pleased to partner with Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory to support the community with this traditional healing lodge.”

The Government of Canada is providing a total of $705,619 for the planning phase of the community’s future biomass pellet plant. Funding will be used to support engagement, assessment and engineering activities leading up to construction of the plant.

Indigenous Services Canada is also providing $256,000 for the design of the Seven Generations Healing Lodge for the community. The Healing Lodge will serve as an expansion of the Ngwaagan Gamig Recovery Centre, which offers culturally-based addictions treatment and prevention services. The Ontario Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation is also providing $100,000 for the project.

“We are pleased to have the Government of Canada’s support for these very important projects that will benefit our community and the forestry sector of Northeastern Ontario,” said Wiikwemkoong Chief Duke Peltier. “The pellet plant will create much-needed jobs and revenue, while the Seven Generations Healing Lodge will be an important addition to the Ngwaagan Gamig Recovery Centre. It will give us the ability to serve more people in need with a wider range of programs based on our cultural teachings and customs.”

“Our government is committed to providing Indigenous communities and businesses with the tools they need to grow and succeed in a modern economy. This investment will ensure Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory can capitalize on its inherent strength and create business opportunities, middle-class jobs and sustainable economic growth for its members and the entire region,” said Minister Bains, in the release.

A healing lodge is a residential facility where individuals and families go for spiritual, physical, mental and emotional healing under the guidance and support of elders and helpers. Teachings use cultural and spiritual traditions to help address individual afflictions such as inter-generational trauma, sexual abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, grief, addiction and abandonment/attachment issues.

The Seven Generations Healing Lodge will be designed to accommodate 25 to 30 guests, with hotel-like rooms configured for single or double occupancy, as well as for families with children.

The building will include meeting and treatment rooms, a sweat lodge and a kitchen and a dining room facility. It will be energy-efficient and follow federal and provincial building and fire codes.