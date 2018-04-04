Tehkummah Talk & Times

“April Fools.”

I took a deep breath of frosty air

And watched the colours on the way

Horizon pink and orangy fair

And purple clouds shadowy they,

A flock of crows flew overhead

With noisy wakeups in their flight.

I’m too not long here from my bed.

Amazed I am in morning light,

I planned to go to watch the dawn

Of this great day on Fossil Hill.

But God in his own timely way,

Chose his plan against my will.

My van was frozen from the blast

Of winter we faced yesterday

I know His Gift so promised past

Would come, but would they change His way

I’m frozen into place it seems.

My van won’t cooperate with me.

I’ll have my sunrise service here

Gaze across the fields or watch TV.

I was to read a poem of mine,

But, here, this year, I sit and write

Mother Nature played a trick this time

April Fool to start the month off right.

A visit with Judy and Bob today, Monday Don and Joan were there when I got there. Earlier, I returned some “Janet Oke” books I’d had since I had cancer and just read them all last week. Thanks Joan. Tara and I went to bingo and I was lucky for a change. They are off to Sudbury on Tuesday again.

I threw a pizza in the oven here and invited Tara and Ray in. This was after seven. They hadn’t got to their supper yet. I could have done a little better had I asked, first, but it filled the hollow spots.

Had a nice chat with Sis Susan via phone, hadn’t seen her for a week or so. She/they had granddaughter Brooke with them over March break.

Cribbage, 4 tables, I was surprised as the roads were good and the day was fine: 4 high hands of 20, 2 for Laura, Gib and Marg; first, Ted and Ruth, 948; second, Dorothy and Jan, 946; third, Gib and Florence, 904; low, Lori and Rick, 863, (beat us out); door, Donna, Ruth and Graham.

I made a few hot cross buns on Thursday, gave them all away.

3 and ¾ tables at Bid Euchre: first, Marg Case, 227; second, Laura, 215; third, Hank, 214; low, ?; door prize, Pat Hall.

Ray’s Mom, Marg Reckahn is at Tara and Ray’s for the holiday weekend.

We were all at Sherry and Dave’s for a most delicious supper Friday. Turkey and the works, cherry cheesecake dessert. Ray, Tara, Marg, Travis, Alisha and Jacob.

I went to the Good Friday service at St. Andrews Church earlier in the day. Bev and Richard had their son John and wife with them. Loretta had her daughter Patti with her.

What a beautiful moonlit night. Lots of robins in the yard now. I made some more hot cross buns again for today, gave most away.

Canada Post is slow, slow, on their returns. Early December Susan mailed one of our nieces a goodie parcel of “Mum’s stuff”, wrong address, it just came back to our post office this week (almost four months).

Hey, the snowdrops are blooming!

Saturday, I went to Donna Maguire’s memorial service at the Island Funeral Home in Little Current. The number of folks attending was a tribute to her life. Why is it the funerals as sad as they are bringing the families so close together again? So nice to say hello, look at faces and know the family is connected somehow. Great to give hugs to Colleen Moodie, Cora and Karen.

I checked out Barneys New Little Current establishment before I returned home through the snow and the fog. March lived up to its lamb to lion reputation.

Tara, Ray and Marg drove to Sudbury to visit Skylar Saturday. Watched the movie “Corner Gas”, it was good, if laughter is food for the soul, mine’s good! Not enough humour on TV. I can’t deal with the violence anymore. So, I missed the sunrise service, but not the sunrise! For the first time. But I did get to visit Tara, Ray and Marg a free coffee and blueberry muffin. And I did get to church by standing on the side of the road and hitch hiking. My sister Pauline and Wayne picked me up. Afterward invited me for breakfast at their house, pancakes and bacon, and a visit with Christine, Dave, Tatyana and Ava. Visits I don’t get to enjoy too often with them.

Just let the cat out, the birdies are sure singing out there today again.

I went with my other taxi service again (the neighbours) to Sherry and Dave’s for supper, a whole day of not cooking for me, well, I did make muffins in the morning?

So how was your Easter? Did the bunny find you? I guess they had a fair number of kids for the Easter egg hunt, did they get that over before the snowfall that day? Questions, questions.

Have a great week! Calls from my kids, a visit with Susan. The first year I’ve not bought Easter candy or dyed eggs. I must be getting old. Susan’s hens lay blue eggs though.