Sudbury’s gift to Manitoulin

An ode to a modern day Florence Nightingale

To the Expositor:

Health care in this province must be administered under the “Best Business Practices” of continuous improvement. One can be very critical of health care, as I have. Got me thrown right out of the old Community Care Access Centre (CCAC) office in Little Current. I ask to take this opportunity to assert such an amazing transition of provision of services here on Manitoulin Island.

The CCAC was extremely problematic. My personal experience qualifies my position to speak on such. Then came, through provincial legislation, the Northeast Local Health Integration Network (LHIN). A fear of further beaurocratic inefficiencies ensued. However, the involvement of administration of LHIN returned CCAC to the agency it was meant to be.

In “the trenches,” at the level of “nurse to patient,” there is clearly an individual that stands out way above the call of duty. Ms. Dana Linley (Registered Nurse), provided a plan to keep my leg, if not my continued existence. Ms. Linley recommended and suggested to GP, Dr. Michael Bedard, a referal to the Sudbury Vein Labrotary. I am now in advancement, and total recovery of some three years of debilitating discomfort, infections and circulatory ulcerations. Much gratitude to Bayshore Nursing, LHIN, and especially Ms. Dana Linley, RN. Ms. Linley is a genuine professional with compassion, very reliable, extremely knowledged, responsible, dedicated to cure, care and the cause. A true gift from Sudbury LHIN. A modern day Florence Nightingale indeed.

Should LHIN wish to advance and sustain this positive improvement to Island health care, perhaps a localized sub-administration/agency with the most active of personnel, focused right here, could be budgeted and provided for. Island health care under the LHIN, right on the Island, but under the auspices of Sudbury.

I speak to this as a constructive suggestion from a semi–retired Niagara Regional Government manager/supervisor.

Michael R White

Manitowaning