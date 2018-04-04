Providence Bay News & Notes

The monthly euchre tournament that was held in March had the following results: Linda A. and Marg had a substantial lead taking first place with a score of 90. Helping them to attain that win was the fact that they also won for most lone hands with a whopping 9 of them. Congratulations ladies! Second place went to Bill and Brad with 75 points. Irene and Pat took 3rd place with 74 points and 4th place winners were Laura and Bill with 72. A good time was had by all!

Spring has finally officially arrived for all of us. Not based on the calendar but by the fact that the first robin has been sighted. For many, regardless of the weather or the date on the calendar, this is the sign that we’ve all been waiting for. The sandhill cranes and blue herons have also been spotted back in Providence Bay. Although they’re all back, they probably weren’t too happy with our March 31 weather when March left as a lion dumping five feet of snow. April Fools.

The Providence Bay Curling Club was recently rewarded with the Jet Ice logo contest announced by the Northern Ontario Curling Association. Congratulations to designer Angela Johnston who won with her design incorporating the natural environment of Providence Bay. She included the sand, the water, the natural woodland area around Prov, along with the outline of Manitoulin Island. Since the club was established in 1956, she included crossed corn brooms and an older style rock to celebrate the history all within a 12 foot ring. Congratulations on your design and for representing Providence Bay so well.

Many people were home to visit family and friends for Easter long weekend. It was wonderful to see them all home.

There were also many people taking advantage of the time off to spend time out in the sugar bush boiling down sap to the liquid gold maple syrup. We’re so lucky to live in an area that provides this opportunity.

Don’t forget about the Curling Club breakfast coming up this Thursday, April 5 beginning at 7 am and will be served until 9 am. This buffet breakfast is hearty and a wonderful fundraiser helping to support this local club.

