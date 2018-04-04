New legislation, Manor, policing all matters of Municipal Assoc. concern

MINDEMOYA—The Manitoulin Municipal Association (MMA) March meeting saw concerns raised about the new burden being placed on townships regarding home inspections.

“The onus is on townships to do inspections,” MMA member Brain Parker said. This means additional training for bylaw officers and Mr. Parker believes that this is a provincial download. “This is different from fire alarm inspections,” he said. “Our people are not trained and we don’t want to get into it.”

The legislation, dubbed the Brand-New Home Inspection Act 2017, regulates home inspections. It is part of Bill 59, the Putting Consumers First Act. Home inspectors will have to be licenced according to the Act, which involves education and training. Inspectors will be required to follow a code of ethics and will be subject to fines for violations. As well, they will have to carry insurance. A call to the Legislature Assembly of Ontario by The Expositor revealed that the Act has not been fully implemented as of yet.

MMA Chairperson Ken Noland, reeve for Burpee Mills, will check on the legislation to see how it affects bylaw officers. Mayor Stephens agreed, saying, “We need more information on this,” with Gore Bay Councillor Jack Clark saying that this law will come into effect in July of 2019 when the municipalities have to have a person in place to do the inspections. He added that inspectors for the province used to come and do the inspections, produce their findings and then bill the municipalities.

Councillor Brian Parker talked to the association about the ReThink Green sustainable program, available for all municipalities, saying that there is no cost to the municipalities and will aid in help with energy plans. Mayor Stephens said that Central Manitoulin is waiting for a report, there are savings to come and “We thought it was a good plan.”

Ontario has passed the Strengthening Quality and Accountability for Patients Act. Their news release reads in part that the Act will enhance transparency, accountability and the care across the health care sector, including greater oversight of long term care homes.

Chairperson Noland said that he is asking if there could be a meeting between the Manor Board and the municipalities to look at long range plans for that Municipal Home for the Aged.

Paul Moffat, mayor of Assiginack then said, “The Manor is 50-years-old. Things are wearing out. I hesitate to say, put together a reserve to pay for these things. Burpee Mills said they have lots of money to pay for things.”

Mr. Noland replied by saying, “We wanted to monitor what is coming next. What are the issues to come?” to which Mayor MacNevin said, “I don’t think the municipalities have an issue with the Manor long term.”

“We need to know what is coming in case we have to add more money,” Mr. Noland replied.

Lee Hayden, the reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island, suggested that they should have a five- or 10-year asset management plan.

“The building is in good shape,” Mr. Moffat said, “and we replace things as needed and I don’t think any municipality has taken a hit on it. There is 99 percent occupancy. We have been very successful at raising money through fundraising with support from all parts of the Island.”

The next item up for discussion was a report by Staff Sergeant Webb who stated that the OPP has put out notice of a Gun Amnesty program which includes firearms, weapons and accessories which will run from April 1 to April 30. For more information, call 1-888-310-1122.

Staff Sergeant Webb also spoke of some concerns that were voiced in the March 14 issue of The Expositor. He stated that he had attended his first MMA meeting with the goal of making himself accessible to councillors and reeves. “The next level,” he said, “is our CPAC committee. This is a strong committee, well attended, and deals with day to day issues. It gives us opportunities to discuss policing and other issues such as the MTO. Any changes in policing, that goes out to all the municipalities. We can speak to councils at any time about any issues.” He also said that the concern came from Assiginack and that he was very surprised that this came out. He will make an inquiry and find out what is causing the concern.

Staff Sergeant Webb also talked of the OPP drug strategy saying that three warrants have been issued since February and a Memorandum of Agreement has been reached with First Nation police. In response to a question about marijuana use becoming legal on July 1, Staff Sergeant Webb responded by saying that the police are working with new technology. The controlled environment studies have been done, work is now taking place in the field and now a threshold limit has to be set. “Laws,” he said, “will deal with consumption and dealing. We are dealt the cards and then we have to mitigate the circumstances. I think it is going to be the youth that we will have to work with and educate.”

Staff Sergeant Webb also spoke of concerns that the OPP alignment with Espanola would take resources away from the Island west of Little Current. “I can tell you,” he said, “that nothing has changed. The majority of calls come from the Island. Service delivery is where the work is. We take on Espanola, but we also take on their resources. Their people and equipment.”

The next MMA meeting takes place at the Mindemoya Community Hall on May 16 at 7 pm.