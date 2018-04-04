Manitoulin bus route, fares, schedule established

MANITOULIN—The new Ontario Northland Manitoulin Island bus service is fast approaching with the route established and tickets now available for purchase through Island vendors and online.

The route, beginning from Sudbury, is as follows: depart Ontario Northland terminal in Sudbury, 5 am; Espanola (Greyhound pickup on Barber Street), 6 am; Birch Island (Highway 6 and Bay of Islands Road), 6:25 am; arriving at Little Current (Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre), 6:40 am. The bus departs Little Current at 6:55 am arriving at: Aundeck Omni Kaning (Four Directions Complex parking lot), 7 am; M’Chigeeng (Paul’s Corner Store), 7:15 am; Kagawong (Bridal Veil Variety), 7:25 am; Gore Bay (H&M Mini Mart), 7:35 am; Evansville (GGs Diner), 7:45 am; Spring Bay (Buie’s General Store), 8:10 am; Mindemoya (Community Centre parking lot), 8:25 am; Sandfield (the former Watson’s Store parking lot), 8:40 am; South Baymouth (Carl’s Trading Post), 8:55 am; Wiikwemkoong (Zipp-Thru Gas), 9:25 am; Manitowaning (in front of White’s Shell), 9:35 am; Sheguiandah First Nation (Manitoulin Trading Post), 9:50 am; and arriving back in Little Current at 10 am. The bus then leaves for Sudbury at 10:15 am arriving at Birch Island at 10:30 am; Espanola at 10:55 am; Nairn Centre at 11:15 am; Health Sciences North at 12 noon, Laurentian at 12:05 pm and the Ontario Northland bus terminal at 12:20 pm. (The Ontario Northland terminal is located at the intersection of The Kingsway and Second Avenue and is directly across the street (Second Avenue) from the Cambrian Ford dealership.)

In the evening, the bus departs Laurentian University at 5:45 pm with a stop at Health Sciences North at 5:50 pm before arriving at Nairn Centre at 6:35 pm. It’s then on to: Espanola, 6:55 pm; Birch Island, 7:20 pm; and Little Current, 7:35 pm.

The bus then departs Little Current at 7:50 pm bound for: Sheguiandah, 8 pm; Manitowaning, 8:15 pm; Wiikwemkoong, 8:25 pm; South Baymouth, 8:55 pm; Sandfield, 9:10 pm; Mindemoya, 9:25 pm; Spring Bay, 9:40 pm; Evansville, 10:05 pm; Gore Bay, 10:15 pm; Kagawong, 10:25 pm; M’Chigeeng, 10:35 pm; Aundeck Omni Kaning, 10:50 pm; and Little Current, 10:55 pm. The bus then goes on to Espanola for 11:50 pm and arrives back in Sudbury at 12:50 am.

The following businesses (and bus stops) are also Ontario Northland agencies, selling tickets for the bus service: Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre in Little Current; Paul’s Corner Store in M’Chigeeng, Bridal Variety in Kagawong; Buie’s General Store in Spring Bay; Carl’s Trading Post in South Baymouth; and Manitoulin Trading Post in Sheguiandah First Nation.

Bus fares vary on the length of travel, but as a sampling: Little Current to Gore Bay: adults, $13.60; seniors and students, $11.56; children, $6.80; Gore Bay to Sudbury, adults, $43; seniors and students, $36.55; children, $21.50; Wiikwemkoong to Little Current: adults, $10.60; seniors and students, $9.01; children, $5.30; Mindemoya to Little Current: adults, $12.25; seniors and students, $10.42; and children, $6.13; M’Chigeeng to Sudbury: adults, $38.70; seniors and students, $32.90; and $19.35.

The bus service is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 9. For more information, visit ontarionorthland.ca.