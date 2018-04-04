Elliot Lake’s dirty little health care secret aired in The Expositor

A call for incentive funding to entice doctors to the community

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an open letter to Elliot Lake Mayor Dan Marchisella and has been printed here at the author’s request.

Good Day, Mayor Marchisella:

The City of Elliot Lake is a true jewel and offers just about every type of recreational, cultural, educational and cultural opportunity anyone could ask for.

But our great city has one dirty little secret: there are no doctors accepting patients. This inescapable fact of life is not mentioned in the City’s promotional brochure aimed at attracting retirees.

St. Joseph’s Hospital is a credit to the community and provides great health care but it needs more health care practitioners. As the City continues its 2018 budget process, council needs to earmark specific funding to entice new doctors to Elliot Lake.

Yours hopefully,

Brent Sleightholm

Elliot Lake