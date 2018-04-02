WILLIAM ROBERT CUNNINGHAM November 20, 1929 – March 27, 2018

In loving memory of William Robert Cunningham”Bill”, a resident of Little Current who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the age of 88. Loving husband of Catherine “Jean” Cunningham (predeceased). Devoted father of Debby (Jib) and Danny (Joyce). Predeceased by his parents Ralph and Katherine Cunningham. Brother of Ralph (predeceased) and Goldie Cunningham, Jean and Wilf Sabourin (predeceased). Beloved Grampa to Natasha (Jason), Angela (Damion), Matthew (Nicole) and Bettina. Special Great-grampa to Hunter, Carter, Piper, Daniel, Ellie and Addie. Uncle Bill will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Bill enjoyed his love of hockey, baseball and ice fishing. Most of all he and Jean enjoyed watching their grandchildren and great- grandchildren grow. A celebration of Bill’s life was held on Saturday March 31, 2018 at the Island Funeral Home with visitation at 4 pm and service at 5pm. Deacon Daniel Larouche officiated. Donations to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary or The Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary would be appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all donations